ThIS burst pipe is on the main water supply route to Port Edward at Arbor Glade.

DURBAN - Port Edward residents who have been without water for more than two weeks have placed the blame on the municipality for not properly maintaining and upgrading ageing infrastructure in the area. Residents in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast town that borders the Eastern Cape said the municipality had not sent out water tankers and they were using water from a borehole at a local church.

The borehole was commissioned last year by local business owners and the Port Edward and Banners Rest Residents and Ratepayers’ Association.

The chairperson of the association, Douglas Powell, said that with more than 6500 permanent residents in the area and a number of holiday-makers, their health and hygiene were suffering severely due to the water interruption.

Powell said that the community was relying on the borehole at the local church for water.

“Last year businesses and individuals got together and sank a borehole and installed pumps to run into three 10000-litre tanks.

“The water has been tested and is safe for drinking, so we’ve opened that to the community now,” he said.

They have also placed static tanks around the town to provide water to the elderly and those who cannot go to the borehole directly.

“All of this is done by the residents, and the municipality seems to not care.

“Even the ward councillor has been deafeningly silent through our misery,” Powell said. He has called for a mass meeting today to hand over a list of demands to the Ugu District Municipality.

“The problem did not start when the floods and heavy rains came.

“This problem has been ongoing but our pleas fall on deaf ears. We want to know from Ugu Municipality where the money is that was earmarked for infrastructure upgrades,” he said.

Powell said the district municipality needed to be held accountable and could not blame the recent inclement weather for the constant bursts in the reticulation system.

He said that businesses had been badly affected by the intermittent water supply, with a number of locals closing their businesses daily.

He added that the municipal water accounts received recently had left residents bitter and angry.

Powell said that while residents went without water on most days, they had been given a bill with an estimated reading and were charged for all the extras.

“Nothing has changed on the bills. We’re paying for a service we aren’t getting.

“People are out of pocket because they’re buying bottled water and the municipality still wants to increase the tariffs. We have had enough,” he said.

The public meeting will be held today at 5.30pm at the Port Edward Holiday Resort.

Powell said the intention of the community gathering was to hand over a memorandum to the ward councillor, the Department of Water Services and Ugu District Municipality.

The municipality could not be reached for comment yesterday.

THE MERCURY