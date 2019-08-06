Residents in La Mercy and Tongaat have been battling ongoing water issues for the last six months. File Picture.

Durban - TONGAAT and La Mercy residents have been dealing with water disruptions for more than a week. Some are resorting to buying bottled water to use to bath and flush toilets. In addition, residents claimed that they had not seen a single water tanker in their areas.

Tongaat resident, Darshan Naidoo, said taps running dry in the town had become a regular occurrence and they were frustrated with erratic and extended water interruptions.

“We had no water since Thursday. Repeated calls to the eThekwini water department go answered.

“My family was eventually forced to invest in a JoJo tank. This is an expensive process as it requires a pump and someone to install it,” he said.

Naidoo said because they often had no water, they were left with no choice.

“The municipality needs to get its act together. We pay a fortune for utilities every month. The damaged infrastructure needs to be repaired urgently,” he said.

Another resident, Jody Chetty, said she and her husband had stopped calling the municipality to report their water issues.

“It’s just part of life, now. We don’t even panic. We grab the buckets and collect what we can. The call centre is abysmal,” she said.

Ward councillor, Geoff Pullan, said he had been inundated with calls from irate residents.

“Council tells us that they are on top of it but honestly, they aren’t. We complain but each time nothing gets done. This is due to ageing infrastructure and residents are just fed up,” he said.

Terrisa Govender of the La Mercy Ratepayers and Civic Association said the water crisis had been ongoing for the past six months.

“There are constant complaints of burst pipes and when one pipe is fixed, another pipe less than 10 metres away bursts.

“Poor service delivery is a major frustration for ratepayers. All we do is call in and report,” she said.

Govender said there was no maintenance being conducted on pipes.

Community representative, Sandheel Maharaj, said residents also complained of dirty water flowing out of their taps when the water was restored.

“This is damaging the taps and residents are having to fork out money to have their taps repaired. We are paying for services but not receiving services,” he said.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said they were aware of the ongoing water disruption issues in Tongaat and La Mercy.

He said a contractor had accidentally damaged a power cable that fed through to the reservoir.

“This meant that we were unable to pump water to the reservoir. We have dispatched water tankers to the areas to at least assist the residents with their day to day chores,” Mayisela said.

Municipal officials were working to ensure that water was restored to all affected areas, he said.

“We have dispatched a team from the electrical department to work with the contractor to map out the cables in the area to avoid another accident,” Mayisela said.

The Mercury