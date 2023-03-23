Resin company south of Durban stops part of its operation to keep 1.7m Nile monitor lizard safe from harm

Durban - A “large” Nile monitor lizard, subsequently named Rocky Resin by staff at resin manufacturer NCS in Prospecton, south of Durban, was caught by Nick Evans recently. Evans said he was contacted by the company about a large Nile monitor lizard that had taken up residence on their property.

He said the lizard was mostly spending its time in a drain that ran along a wall that had filled up with water. “While no one was too bothered about it, there was a big problem. It’s other favourite hang-out was a small compartment where water was stored, and where there was a pump,” he said. According to Evans, the fear among the animal-loving staff was that if the pump was to run, the blades would slice up the unsuspecting lizard.

“They refused to turn on the pump, although they really needed to. The staff had named him ‘Rocky Resin’ (they work with resin), and loved him, but for his safety, wanted him to go,” he said. Evans said he was pleasantly surprised by this as he often sees the slaughter of reptiles. “Often (not always), companies won’t go out of their way to help a wild animal, particularly a reptile, if it is affecting operations, as this one was. So I was impressed by this company to say the least, and was keen to assist,” he said.

Monitor lizards, which are a protected species by law, are frequently killed, often hunted, as they are used for traditional medicine, or people just want something different to eat, he said. Describing the rescue, Evans said the lizard had a hiding place that he could not get to. He said he contacted Nile monitor lizard researcher and friend, Euan Genevier, for a trap.

“We went and set one, although it was feared the trap wasn’t big enough for the large lizard. Days passed with no luck,” said Evans. As a result, Genevier brought down a bigger trap, he said. However, Evans said when they arrived, they were surprised to see the lizard out, a few metres from its hiding place.

“After a second’s pause, with us and the lizard looking at each other, the chase was on! We sprinted after the large lizard, who made its way into a warehouse,” he said. Evans said they chased the lizard for a while until it got cornered. “I grabbed the tail, swung it around carefully so it couldn't bite me, and Euan quickly grabbed the head. We restrained it with some difficulty – it was a big lizard! But soon managed,” he said.

The lizard was more than 1.7m in length and over 6kg. “We went outside to show the staff. They were so happy he was rescued, but sad to see he was going. I can’t tell you how nice it was for Euan and I to see this kind of attitude. The security guard was concerned we were going to kill it. I promised him that wasn’t the case, and he was relieved,” said Evans.