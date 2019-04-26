The acting principal of Northlands Girls’ High School, Roshni Moonsamy, died on Wednesday when her car crashed into a barrier on the M4, and burst into flames. Netcare 911

DURBAN - The acting principal of Northlands Girls’ High School, who lost her life in a car accident on Durban’s M4 Ruth First Highway (Northern Freeway) on Wednesday night, was hailed as a “dedicated principal” who “lived for Northlands Girls in everything she did”. Roshni Moonsamy, 49, was travelling alone in her car on the M4 highway northbound in the vicinity of the M41 off-ramp between La Lucia and uMhlanga Rocks when she lost control of the vehicle.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated Moonsamy crashed into a bridge pillar.

“When paramedics arrived on scene the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services had doused the flames and on closer inspection a body was found burnt in the driver’s seat,” said Herbst.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Arthur du Plessis, the circuit manager for Northlands Girls and Moonsamy’s immediate supervisor, said she was an extremely hard-working woman.

“She lived for Northlands Girls in everything she did and she will be really missed because she had been at Northlands for a very long time,” said Du Plessis.

He said the pupils loved Moonsamy and she had “such a good rapport” with them.

“The way she interacted with and responded to the girls was really fantastic. The girls are going to be very distraught about her passing,” he said.

Du Plessis described how Moonsamy had climbed the ranks over the years.

“She started off as a maths teacher and then she became head of department and then deputy principal and finally she was acting principal.”

As a maths teacher, Du Plessis said Moonsamy would always go the extra mile to ensure her girls did well.

“She spent many long hours after school had closed, and even over the holidays you would find Ms Moonsamy’s car outside the school and she was a really dedicated principal,” he said.

Pupils from the school paid tribute to Moonsamy by singing the school song yesterday morning.

“We would like to pay tribute to a woman who embodied our three core values: integrity, commitment and compassion. A strong leader gone too soon - may she rest in peace,” posted the school on its Facebook page.

Durban North ward councillor Shawn Ryley described the incident as a tragic loss, not only to Moonsamy’s family, friends and Northlands Girls, but to the greater Durban North community as well.

“We have lost a leader who many will remember for her quiet strength and genuine compassion. We mourn a revered mentor taken from us too soon with still so much to give,” he said.

Ryley said he “gives thanks” to Moonsamy for her dedicated contribution to the community.

“I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends as well as the staff and pupils of Northlands Girls’ High School. My thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of immense grief.”

A former pupil, Candice Botha, posted on the school’s Facebook page that Moonsamy took her under her wing when she started her teaching career.

“She was an inspiration and became a friend. She was truly kind, fair and always acted with the best interests of the school and its girls in mind. What a terrible loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all at NGHS and especially Roshni’s family.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case had been opened at Durban North police station.

