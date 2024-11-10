Reviving the ANC: Duma's vision for Moses Mabhida region

The ANC provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, has called for the revival of inactive ANC members to strengthen the party. Addressing ANC members in the Moses Mabhida region on Sunday, he emphasised the importance of bringing back experienced leaders to bolster the organisation. Duma spoke in Pietermaritzburg during an Organisational Political Lecture, which is part of a broader programme aimed at rebuilding and uniting ANC branches.

During the lecture, Duma highlighted the significance of Moses Mabhida and other leaders from the region, stating that Mabhida embodied selflessness and dedication. “This memorial lecture presents us with the opportunity to draw lessons from his conduct and also debate how best we can ensure that we continue to live according to his values,” said Duma. Duma outlined two immediate tasks for the ANC in the Moses Mabhida region. Firstly, he called for the revival of all branches not in good standing, with a focus on increasing membership. “We must grow the ANC beyond our current members. There are many seasoned activists who remain inactive. We must bring them back to strengthen the ANC,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of engaging young people—those born during Nelson Mandela's presidency. “They must join, grow within the ANC, and inherit their movement. We must ensure that the ANC retains its support as the leading party of government,” he added. Duma urged members to take grassroots action, saying, “We must all get to the ground to explain our policies and programmes. Branches must mobilise support for the ANC.” He further called for unity within the party, particularly in the Moses Mabhida region, which was once ravaged by the seven-day war that displaced thousands and resulted in many deaths.