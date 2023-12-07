Reward increased to R200 000 for information about the murder of DA chief whip in uMngeni

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers has increased the reward offered for information that leads to a conviction of the suspects who murdered uMngeni Municipality chief whip and DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu to R200 000. Ndlovu was shot dead in his lounge in front of his family in the Tendele area near the Kamberg Nature Reserve on Tuesday.

This comes after uMngeni Municipality offered a reward of R100 000 for information that leads to a conviction. Mayor Chris Pappas said anyone with information can approach the offices of the mayor, municipal manager or the manager for public safety. Rodgers visited the family of the slain councillor on Thursday.

He met with the grieving Ndlovu family, including his wife, to offer comfort and support. “As expected the family is having a difficult time dealing with the sudden loss of a husband, father and community leader,” said the DA in a statement following the visit. During the visit Rodgers said while there were currently more questions than answers around this tragic incident, the truth must emerge.

He also said Ndlovu’s case should not share a similar fate as that of rapper AKA or KZN photographer Bongani Mbatha, where the trail went cold while the families received no closure. “The DA, in support of the incentive announced by uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas, will put up another R100 000 towards information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Ndlovu’s killers. This means the overall reward offered by the DA is now R200 000,” the statement said. The party said a private prosecution-led investigation team would be deployed to assist in the search for Ndlovu’s killers.

Rodgers promised that no stone would be left unturned and no costs would be spared to ensure that justice was served. Th visit comes a day after Rodgers led a delegation to meet Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Ulundi where they discussed issues around political killings and murders in the province.