File picture: Skyler Reid.

DURBAN - The City of Cape Town is offering a reward of R50 000 for information on the whereabouts of the suspects behind a shooting on the N2 early yesterday. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said camera operators reported rocks on the highway near Borcherds Quarry and two metro police officers were dispatched to investigate just after 2am.

“In the meantime, a motorist drove over the rocks and stopped on the side of the road to attend to a burst tyre. While doing so, another vehicle pulled over and one of the occupants shot the motorist,” Smith said. His condition was unknown at publication time.

When the officers arrived, they too were shot at and wounded. The suspect fled with an officer’s firearm, radio and personal belongings.

- African News Agency (ANA)