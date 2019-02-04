The municipal vehicle set alight in uMlazi last week.

DURBAN - A R10 000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to an arrest after a municipal vehicle was set alight in uMlazi, south of Durban. It is alleged that the driver, Mzwandile Luthuli, was forced out of the truck on Friday before it was petrol bombed. At the time, the truck was delivering water to areas in uMlazi.

Luthuli managed to make his way to the DSW depot in Springfield.

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede described the attack as barbaric. He said it revealed the extent to which lawlessness had taken root in some parts of communities.

“Those who want to protest, picket or complain must do so within the confines of the law. Business and labour that want to raise issues with the municipality must do so within the confines of the law and through formal process,” he said.

Rubbish was strewn along various roads in the city including in Mary Thiphe Street in Cato Crest, which has been plagued by land invasions and protests.

Gumede said the city’s leadership had declared zero tolerance of those who wanted to use violence to get their way. “The stoppage of projects, storming into council buildings and sabotage of council business will not be tolerated,” he said.

Municipal depots and Sizakala service centres were also disrupted on Friday by groups of people who intimidated staff.

“Most of the staff are traumatised and will be receiving counselling from professionals. The City has called on law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and to ensure those behind this anarchy are arrested,” Gumede said.

Those with information are urged to call 0313670067 or 0833871919.

- THE MERCURY