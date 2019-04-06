Businesswomen Bathabile Mpofu, founder of Nkazimulo Applied Science, and Nonduduzo Khanyile (formerly Kheswa) managing director of legal firm TKN Incorporated, were among the winners at the Ithala Business Achiever Awards last week. Sibusiso Ndlovu African News Agency (ANA) SEE PAGE 3

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s top entrepreneurs were recognised at the 2019 Ithala Business Achievers Awards held in uMhlanga on Thursday night. Among the winners were two top businesswomen, Nonduduzo Khanyile (formerly Kheswa) managing director of legal firm TKN Incorporated, who clinched the overall Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Bathabile Mpofu, founder of Nkazimulo Applied Science, who shared the winner’s platform as the overall Property Tenant Business of the Year. The pair beat 30 nominees to scoop the top awards, each winning R100 000 towards their business plus R10 000 for a charity of their choice.

Khanyile is the co-owner of TKN Incorporated, a 100% black-owned, women-led, law firm in Morningside, Durban, which has carved itself a place in the competitive legal sector.

Mpofu founded Nkazimulo Applied Science, which supplies portable science kits to previously disadvantaged schools, enabling pupils to perform experiments.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Pearl Bengu, Ithala group chief executive, congratulated all the winners for the role they played in job creation in KZN.

“As a development finance corporation that aims to be a catalyst for economic development and empowerment, we initiated the Business Achiever Awards project to recognise and reward existing Ithala clients in their role of developing an entrepreneurial province.

“In selecting the finalists, we nominated those who epitomise a spirit of entrepreneurship, have a good track record of financial performance, have made an impact in their community and demonstrated innovation and integrity,” she said.

A panel of independent judges from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, eThekwini Municipality Business Support Unit and the SA Property Owners Association assessed the nominees and selected the winners on the basis of their business sustainability, growth, job creation, community development and entrepreneurial flair and innovation.

other winners included:

Logistical Services Business of the Year - Mthonjaneni Transport Services

Trade and Services Business of the Year - Velenkosini Mtshali of Bonakude Consulting

Construction Business of the Year - Sifiso Myeni of Chushisanani Mzansi Trading

Agriculture Business of the Year - Sugar cane farmer Vusumuzi Hlongwa

Special Prize: Community Builder of the Year - Esther Mbatha, owner of Perfectionist Fashion

Special Prize: Most Innovative Business of the Year - Kogilan Reddy of SEC Electrical

SMME Property Tenant of the Year - Kayleen Doidge of Ally’s Automotive Engineers

Retail Property Tenant of the Year - Marcus Dubazana of Dubazana Consulting (trading as Bliss Pharmacy)

Light Industries Property Tenant of the Year - DIY Electronics

Large Industries Property Tenant of the Year - National Braiding Industries

Inkunz’Isematholeni Youth in Business - Blessing Nzuza of Dosair for his Respo mobile app

