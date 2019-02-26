DURBAN - Cameroonian-born and internationally-acclaimed Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist and singer-songwriter Richard Bona has established a reputation that transcends cultural and physical boundaries. He’s partnered with music greats, released his own solo albums, held a New York University music professorship and is the proprietor of a legendary New York jazz venue, Club Bonafide.

Jazz lovers are in for a treat when Bona brings his musical prowess and personal charisma to the stage at this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF).

Bona’s musical roots run deep: his grandfather was a percussionist and celebrated griot - a West African praise singer and storyteller - and his mother was a singer.

By the age of 4, he could play the balafon, a type of xylophone, and later, having learnt to play the guitar, introduced his first jazz ensemble at a French club in Douala, Cameroon.

Bona studied music in Germany and France, playing in various jazz clubs.

Since 1995 he has been established in New York, where he has played bass guitar with the likes of George Benson and Chaka Khan, who will also be performing at this year’s CTIJF. Bona was the musical director of Harry Belafonte’s 1998 European Tour, and in 2002 he toured with the Pat Metheny Group as bassist, vocalist, guitarist and percussionist.

It was for Speaking of Now, an album by the Pat Metheny Group on which he collaborated, that he won a Grammy for best contemporary jazz album in 2002.

While Bona has featured in many albums by top-tier jazz musicians, his own debut solo album, Scenes from My Life, was released 20 years ago. His fourth solo album, Tiki, included a collaboration with John Legend. The album was nominated for best contemporary world music album at the 49th Grammy Awards.

Bona’s music took on a distinctive Afro-Cuban flavour with the 2016 release of a heritage album with Cuban band Mandekan Cubano, inspired by West Africa and Cuba’s shared heritage of rich folkloric and traditional music. A performance by this jazz master will be a treat for festival-goers.

CTIJF celebrates 20 years of international and local jazz this year on March 29 and 30 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Tickets are available exclusively at Computicket.

- THE MERCURY