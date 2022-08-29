Richards Bay Airport to return to operations

Durban – Following a 20-month break, Richards Bay Airport will return to operations next month. City of uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi said that Airlink Richards Bay flights will resume operations from Richards Bay Airport on September 19. City of uMhlathuze Mayor Councillor Xolani Ngwezi said: “The reinstatement of daily flights follows Richards Bay Airport securing the necessary resources to accommodate scheduled airline services after an enforced 20-month hiatus.

“We have been working to refurbish the recently renovated airport, we can now warmly welcome all travellers, including business and leisure ones. This will have a positive impact also in the growth of our tourism industry as well as in making business much easier to do as it will be easier to connect to different provinces in a short space of time.” Ngwezi added that the media would be invited to the first flight landing next month. “Invites to members of the media to witness the landing of the first flight on the morning of September 19 will be issued by the City of uMhlathuze in due course. The mayor and stakeholders will be in attendance.”

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said that Richards Bay was vital to the economies of KwaZulu-Natal and the country as a whole. “Its viability and development depend on a fully-functioning and efficient transportation system, with air connectivity playing a key role in driving business and investment in the coal-terminus town and the industries it hosts. “We are ready to welcome Richards Bay customers back on board our flights and help reignite growth and economic activity in the area.”