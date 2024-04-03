Richards Bay Multipurpose Terminal takes delivery of cargo-handling equipment

Transnet confirmed that the Richards Bay Multipurpose Terminal(MPT) has taken delivery of new cargo-handling equipment. Transnet said that it will aid with the loading of export coal, magnetite, chrome and pig iron aboard calling Cape-size vessels.

Managing executive at the Richards Bay Terminals, Thula Dlamini, said that the leasing of the 75 dumpers and 35 payloaders will be for 12 months, and is the terminal temporary measure after an unsuccessful bidder challenged the awarding of a new contract in court last year. “Before the arrival of this equipment, the terminal had made use of customer-supplied equipment and resources as part of collaborative efforts to ensure continuity amid the challenges of the previously outsourced service.” Dlamini added that they had experienced true collaboration between themselves and their customers over the past 15 months where they all put the economy before their challenges.

“Over 6 million tons of coal that would have otherwise not left South Africa due to rail challenges was exported through both the customer-supplied equipment and the dedication of employees at the terminal.” Dlamini said that the equipment boasts modern technology and as a result, the terminal had already started training and certifying its over 200 drivers. “The terminal is also supplying its own diesel-hosed tanks which are constantly replenished. It is our intention to improve our service to our valued customers, reduce vessel turnaround times and ramp up volumes,”