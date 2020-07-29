Richards Bay residents urged to conserve water

Durban - Mhlathuze Water has urged industries and communities to use water sparingly as most of their dams are running low. Mhlathuze Water, a bulk water distributor for most of the municipalities and industries in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, said the water shortage was due to the dry winter season. Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo said water changes in the country and the province were real and it was to be expected during the winter period. Maphumulo said there was not enough rainfall to replenish the region’s dams. “We are still urging our water users, both industries and communities, to use water sparingly,” he said, adding they were confident there was enough water supply to see them through the dry season, and, hopefully, until the next rainfalls.

However, Maphumulo urged consumers to use water wisely.

“As one of the Covid-19 measures, water is essential, and we have to make sure that we meet the demand. Our dams, even though they are running low, we are confident that provided that we save water, we will survive the winter season,” he said.

Maphumulo said in some communities they had noted water interruptions. However, Mhlathuze Water was ready to assist more municipalities should they require water-related services.

Maphumulo said the Madungela and Mkhalazi pump stations, which pumped water from uThukela River to the City of Umhlathuze and industries, remained operational.

“We must ensure that we keep a constant water supply to the industries in Richards Bay as they are very important from a provincial economic standpoint,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ugu District Municipality on the South Coast has cautioned its ratepayers not to interfere with the municipal water supply, as this is a criminal offence.

Mercury