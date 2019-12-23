Richard's Bay teacher's creative teaching earns him a global award









Khangelani Sibiya, an educator from Siphumelele Secondary School in Richards Bay, has won the Teacher of the Year Award from the Global Education Network in Dubai. Durban - A Richards Bay maths and science teacher has received the Teacher of the Year Award from the Global Education Network. Khangelani Sibiya, 33, who is an educator at Siphumelele Secondary School, was rewarded for his work in the profession at a recent event in Dubai. Sibiya is known for using innovative techniques to encourage pupils to get interested in learning and liking maths and science. Sibiya competed against teachers from across the world and also participated in a panel that discussed teaching challenges and trends globally. He said he was grateful for the award because it encouraged him to push harder to reach more pupils across South Africa.

“I assist children with maths and science and come up with different approaches in order to make the subjects simpler,” he said.

Sibiya said if there was a particular dance that was trending, he related it to the applications in maths.

“For example, if they want to calculate a turning point in calculus, we normally sing those steps to help them remember. Even the definitions for physics,” he said.

Sibiya uses WhatsApp groups to reach about 25000 pupils across the country where information is shared to make the subjects easier.

“We also have eight WhatsApp groups for teachers where we share all the different approaches to answer questions,” he said.

The educator also hosts quarterly maths and science camps.

In addition, Sibiya said their website, www.WTSTutoring.org, provided free downloadable content to assist pupils with their studies.

He said with funding more people could be reached through the WTS non-profit organisation.

According to Sibiya, the awards event has also helped him understand the challenges global educators face.

“What we face here in South Africa are the same challenges that are happening across the world. The challenges are the language barrier, culture and also the assessment of the subjects.

“If you take a child from China, for example, and compare him to a child here in South Africa of the same age, they don’t know the same things because of the different curriculum,” he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said Sibiya was changing the perception of maths and science from being subjects that were hated and avoided due to fear of failure, to subjects that were now loved, passed and mastered by pupils.

“He is the pride of our province and the epitome of many exceptional men and women of the noble teaching profession,” said Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

