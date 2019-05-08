The Richmond council wants to get rid of its embattled municipal manager, Bongiwe Mnikathi.

DURBAN - The Richmond council wants to get rid of its embattled municipal manager, Bongiwe Mnikathi. On April 30, the Pietermaritzburg High Court granted an order in favour of Mnikathi and said she should be allowed to go back to work after more than five months away, but a (working) day later the municipality rushed to court to block her return.

The matter is expected to be argued in court tomorrow.

Mnikathi and the Richmond council have been at loggerheads for the past few months, with the municipality trying several times to suspend and even fire her.

The dispute has affected the functioning of the municipality.

The municipality received an adverse audit finding and was placed under administration by the provincial department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Cogta cited the “ongoing dysfunctionality, where the municipal leadership and management have collectively failed to ensure political and administrative stability, for an extended period of time, with various parties resorting to litigation to resolve internal matters”, as one of the reasons for the decision.

Speaking to The Mercury this week, Mnikathi said: “The judgment allowed me to return to work. At around 2pm on Thursday, I got a call from my attorneys saying they had received a notice that the municipality was filing an urgent application in court.

“My lawyers argued that they could not argue an application they had received just an hour before, and the hearing will be on Thursday,” she said.

The decision to appeal her return was allegedly taken at an urgent special council meeting.

She said the municipality was challenging her return and wanted her to remain on special leave.

“The issue of special leave only came up because Cogta had said that my life was in danger if I remained in Richmond, and that was on the basis of a security report.

“I took security steps and beefed up my security and withdrew the special leave but when I tried to return to work on December 7, I was blocked - with the gates locked,” she said.

DA councillor Goodman Modondo said he was concerned about the decision by the municipality to go back to court.

“They (council) have tried several times to remove her and, each time, the court has brought her back. The good thing is that there is an administrator in place, who could monitor if the municipal manager is doing wrong things.”

Speaker of the Municipality, Samora Ndlovu, said he could not speak on the upcoming court case as the matter was sub-judice.

But he confirmed that the municipality would challenge Mnikathi’s return to work.

He said there were wide-ranging investigations being led by Cogta and they wanted those concluded.

