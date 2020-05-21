Rights body probes food aid regulations

Durban - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into the draft report that seeks to regulate civil society organisations (CSOs) on how to distribute food parcels to the needy. New draft regulations before Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu proposed a ban on cooked food distribution. It also called for all CSOs to apply for a permit if they wished to distribute any form of food aid. According to the commission, they have since received several complaints from various organisations across the country on the new draft. Commissioner Jonas Sibanyoni said section 27 of the Constitution guaranteed the right to food. As such, said Sibanyoni, nobody could intervene and prevent the provision of food.

“Without prejudging the matter, these CSOs that have been doing this particular job for many years, in my opinion they should’ve been regarded as essential services providers.

“They should have been exempted from the ban so that they can continue to do their work,” said Sibanyoni.

He said a strategy had been implemented to ensure that they did not delay any complaints that were coming in.

“Our command centre and our command nerve centre meet from time to time to ensure that urgent cases are addressed as a matter of urgency,” he said.

The DA, which has also written to the commission, has threatened to take the department to court over the draft regulations. DA MP James Lorimer said the draft regulations were already being implemented illegally in some parts of the country.

Lorimer said many organisations had closed their doors due to these “cruel” restrictions imposed on them by the government.

He said these organisation were helping to lift the heavy burden from the shoulders of the state, but instead of support, “they’ve seen only scorn and bureaucratic red tape”.

“Because of the department’s actions, soup kitchens are prevented from preparing and serving hot meals to poor people, many of whom can’t afford water and electricity to cook their meals, and who may not receive food parcels, given the recent reports of food parcel corruption and delays in delivery.

“These people are now cut off from their only means of survival,” said Lorimer.

The department refused to comment yesterday, referring this newspaper to the statement issued on Monday.

