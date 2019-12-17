Officials with nets that were recovered from Inanda Dam.

Durban - Illegal gillnetting in rivers and estuaries is a huge escalating problem in South Africa, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, over the past three years. An estimated total of 3 730 tons of fish are caught in SA estuaries annually of which 2 267 tons are caught by illegal gillnetting.

This is according to the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson, Zolile Nqayi, they are collaborating with various environmental organisations to quantify the extent of this problem in estuaries and the sea and the impact that gillnetting is having.

"Where possible, all confiscated catches, gillnets and other gear are identified and measured. This information is fed back to law enforcement agencies for their records and to aid in planning and investigations. At any one time there’s an average of two gillnets, each 107m long in KZN estuaries. In the last 30 months, there has been at least 600 tons of increased gillnet landings in KZN. The impact on fish and invertebrates is massive," Nqayi said.

An official from a Durban-based environmental group referred to gillnets as “curtains of death”.