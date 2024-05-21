RISE Mzansi calls for calm in KZN

RISE Mzansi in KwaZulu-Natal has called for calm in the province following a court judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court which prevents former president Jacob Zuma from going to Parliament as a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). The apex court handed down a judgment on Monday which found that Zuma was not eligible to go to Parliament owing to his criminal conviction.

In a statement, Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, RISE KZN premier candidate, said: “As RISE Mzansi we appeal to our counterparts at uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party to accept the court judgment and remain focused on a peaceful and above-board election campaign. “We make this appeal mindful of some remarks made by certain party members that they would not be in support of a Constitutional Court outcome that does not favour former president Zuma.” She said the court order will no doubt cause unhappiness among some members of the MKP.