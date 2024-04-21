RISE Mzansi speaks on plans to end hunger

The party said hunger was a serious problem. In order to highlight this, its members across the country were expected to spend this past weekend manning soup kitchens and taking part in clean-up campaigns.

Detailing the extent of the problem as it understands it, Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi said in a statement, one in four South Africans live on a spectrum of severe food vulnerability, half of all South Africans will be food-insecure by 2025.

“Rise Mzansi has a plan, and it starts with two things, repairing the broken food system: the way we grow food, find food and eat it, repairing the economy, so everyone has the income they need to buy the food they cannot grow,” he said in the statement.

Detailing the party’s plan, Zibi said, “From the moment we are elected, whether we occupy the opposition benches, or we are part of government, we will advance our plan to end hunger, which will require the following: