Road closures for the 2023 Comrades Marathon down run confirmed

Durban - The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed the names of the roads that will be closed over the weekend of the 2023 Comrades Marathon down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on June 11. In a statement on Tuesday, the CMA said in less than three weeks, runners from around the world will participate in the 96th Comrades Marathon.

“The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed the following road closures and alert notification which will be effective over Comrades race weekend, starting around midnight on Saturday 10th until 21h30 on Sunday, 11th June 2023.” CMA race director Rowyn James advised motorists to leave extra early. “Due to the massive roadworks on the N3 for the first 30km of the race from Pietermaritzburg to Cato Ridge, if you are travelling to the start from Durban on the morning of the race you are advised to leave extra early (by latest 3am), perhaps an hour earlier than you would normally do, as the sheer volume of traffic will definitely lead to congestion and a substantially longer travelling time.

“Without any accidents or vehicle breakdowns, you can factor in the journey taking you one hour and thirty minutes,” he said. The association also advised Comrades supporters to take note that the usual spectator spots and associated parking areas at Lynnfield Park, Umlaas Road and Camperdown will be out of bounds on race day due to the roadworks. “Cato Ridge will be the first available spot where supporters can gather and see the runners,” said the CMA.

The race will start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30am and end 12 hours later at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The route distance of the down run is 87.701km. The road closure schedule is as follows: