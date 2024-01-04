The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy 93-unleaded petrol will decrease 62c/l, while 95-unleaded petrol drops by 76c/l. Diesel drops by R1.26/l for 0.005% sulphur and R1.18/l for 0.05% sulphur.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association said that 2024 has started off with some relief starting for road freight companies and thereby consumers. “The RFA welcomes news that diesel has dropped by around R1.2 per litre and petrol by around R1.6 (both dependent on the grade used and where bought). This good news is always welcome.”

Kelly added that while this is not a “plummet”, the price of diesel is definitely moving in the right direction. “The RFA is still concerned about the global factors that place pressure on petroleum based fuels – as these are always in a see-saw / pendulum style of motion. At the moment, this seems to be pushing fuel prices southwards (down).”

Kelly said that the biggest effect we need to change is the value of the Rand to the Dollar (in which currency we currently purchase petroleum based fuel products). “More importantly, pressure on the economy will ease, thereby ensuring that interest rates should remain steady – with possible easing towards the middle of 2024.”