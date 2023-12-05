Road safety in spotlight after fatal crashes

Several road accident fatalities and multiple injuries have been reported by emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal since December 1. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS responded to multiple vehicle accidents along the KZN North Coast over the weekend.

“Sadly, many of these accidents resulted in fatalities,” he said. Two people died in two separate accidents on Friday while another person died in an accident on Sunday night, he said. Meyrick urged all road users to be vigilant on the roads during the festive season and drive safely.

Mi7 National group managing director Colin David said Mi7 also responded to multiple car crashes in and around Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. David said this comes at the start of the festive season when emergency services see an increase in road incidents every year. “We urge motorists to be extra vigilant while travelling over the festive period, especially at night,” he said.

EThekwini Municipality said last week that the City anticipates more than 790 000 visitors over the festive season. The City said law enforcement will be out in full force with about 168 contract security personnel employed for the duration of the festive season while Metro Police officers, the SAPS, security personnel, and Beach Law Enforcement officers will conduct regular patrols around the city. “Road safety campaigns have also been planned to ensure that unroadworthy vehicles, drunken driving and irresponsible conduct on the road is reduced,” said the municipality.