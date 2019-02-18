Several couples tied the knot in the annual Valentine's Day mass marriage ceremony at the Garrison Church on Robben Island. Photo: Supplied by GCIS

DURBAN - Bususiwe Reed, 25, struggled to hold back her tears when the love of her life, Nkosinathi Nohesi, 25, said his vows in a Valentine’s Day tradition at Robben Island’s Garrison Church last week. The Khayelitsha couple were among 11 couples from across South Africa who said “I do” on Thursday in the 19th edition of the annual weddings programme.

Dressed in their finest, the lovebirds and guests gathered early in the morning at the V&A Waterfront Clock Tower to catch the ferry to the World Heritage Site.

“I am a baker and she is a barista. At first I didn’t take notice of her, but as time went by I realised that I liked her even though her personality intimidated me,” said Nohesi.

“I would stare at her and not say anything. One day my wish to sit next to her came true. After a smooth conversation, I told her how I felt and she didn’t turn me down. Today we are saying ‘Till death do us part’ and may our love grow stronger.”

Rozeana Julius, 29, and Marcia Jumaut, 38, from Parklands met 10 years ago while one was serving customers and the other flipping burgers at MacDonald’s in Milnerton. They got engaged two years ago and became the third same-sex couple to wed at Garrison Church.

