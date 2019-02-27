File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Fingerprints never lie. This was once again proved as a lone fingerprint on a palisade fence sent a house robber to jail for 20 years. Ben Nkomo thought of all kinds of excuses to explain it. But two judges of the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, rejected all his excuses as lies.

The fingerprint was the only evidence that Nkomo was the robber who broke into a Sandton home in 2013. He was earlier convicted of the house robbery and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

But Nkomo took the matter on appeal and gave the judges three possible explanations for his fingerprints being on the scene.

The first was that he worked as a distributor of products for a company and, as part of that job, he walked to many places in search of clients. In the process he touched “so many places” with his hands.

Nkomo could, however, not answer when asked why he would walk past that particular fence and touch it as it was the boundary to an open veld and nowhere near a street.

His second explanation was that he was a Zimbabwean. As he had left his passport at home, he ran away from the police to avoid arrest. He “jumped walls” and managed to escape. But Nkomo could not recall where he had encountered the police.

His third explanation was his fingerprint on the fence was a fabrication by the fingerprint expert in a bid to win the State’s case. The judges pointed out that this was a fresh fingerprint lifted from the fence the morning after the robbery - even before Nkomo was arrested.

“The evidential value of his fingerprint is very compelling, also because of its location. He failed to proffer a plausible explanation for its presence.”

The Hall family of Sandton had testified how they were preparing to host guests for dinner on the night of the robbery, when an armed robber confronted them before fleeing over the boundary.

