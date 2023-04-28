Robbers allegedly threaten to shoot baby during Verulam home invasion after residents fail to hand over safe keys

Durban – A gang of armed robbers allegedly threatened to shoot or kidnap a six-month-old baby during a home invasion on Heathrow Avenue in the Parkgate area of Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said at approximately 10.11am all available reaction officers were dispatched to the property.
Balram said that on arrival reaction officers were informed that the robbers had fled in a blue VW Polo 8 belonging to one of the victims.
“It was established that five suspects entered the property after the resident opened the driveway gate for a visitor. The robbers held up eight adults and the minor child at gunpoint.
“They threatened to shoot or kidnap the baby after the victims advised them that they did not possess keys to the safe. The robbers thereafter stole seven cellphones, a 42-inch TV, a Dell laptop and an HP laptop and one of the vehicles parked on the property,” he said.
According to Balram, witnesses reported seeing a Gold Kia Sportage dropping off the suspects.
He said the vehicle was fitted with a tracking device and Tracker SA confirmed that the vehicle was travelling towards KwaMashu.
“Rusa members, a Tracker operations team and the Verulam SAPS converged on the area. The vehicle was recovered abandoned in M Section,” said Balram.
Balram added that one of the victims was assaulted but did not require medical intervention.
The police were approached for comment.