Robert McBride's father passes away









Derrick Robert McBride Snr father of former IPID boss Robert McBride . Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA). Durban - Tributes have started to pour in on social media following news of the death of anti-Apartheid activist, Derrick McBride. McBride is the father of former head of Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Robert McBride. McBride senior is believed to have passed away on Monday. Taking to social media, friends called him a "revolutionary soul", adding that he was well known for his work within the Wentworth community. "May his revoluntary soul rest in eternal peace. I knew Derrick personally as I worked with him in the Wentworth Developmental Forum and in many other Wentworth community structures," wrote Patrick Mkhize. He called McBride Snr an "uncompromising militant revolutionary who stood for the truth even when the popular views chose opportunism and wishy washy positions".

"It is unfortunate that when we lose valuable members of society like Derrick, nobody is left to tell their stories and even if there was, reading is not such a popular culture in our community. At some point we will achieve the objectives he stood for, a classless society where inequalities do not exist. From each according to his abilities to each according to his needs. Farewell comrade, Aluta Continua," Mkhize said.

Another friend, Ryan Maistry, expressed his condolences to the McBride family.

Head of International Governance and Relations in the city and former Wentworth resident, Eric Apelgren, described McBride as a consistent person who showed younger leaders the way.

"He was very consistent and from our early days, we as young leaders learnt how to tackle issues. He taught us to strongly oppose the Apartheid system and was very outspoken, which got him fired as a teacher. He went on to open a very successful pest control and burglar guard company and was one of the first entrepreneurs in Wentworth," Apelgren said speaking to The Mercury from Amman in Jordan.

He added that McBride was often critical and agitated by the slow pace of the liberation struggle.

According to SA History Online, McBride Snr was born in 1928 in Rockey Street in Johannesburg.





Robert McBride had not responded to calls or messages requesting comment at the time of publishing.

The Mercury