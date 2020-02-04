Durban - Tributes have started to pour in on social media following news of the death of anti-Apartheid activist, Derrick McBride.
McBride is the father of former head of Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Robert McBride. McBride senior is believed to have passed away on Monday.
Taking to social media, friends called him a "revolutionary soul", adding that he was well known for his work within the Wentworth community.
"May his revoluntary soul rest in eternal peace. I knew Derrick personally as I worked with him in the Wentworth Developmental Forum and in many other Wentworth community structures," wrote Patrick Mkhize.
He called McBride Snr an "uncompromising militant revolutionary who stood for the truth even when the popular views chose opportunism and wishy washy positions".