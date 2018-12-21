Sashni Daniel is finally able to walk after being severely injured in a rock throwing incident in February. Gcina Ndwalane African News Agency (ANA)

It may have been a Christmas miracle or just her dogged perseverance but Sashni Daniel is finally back on her feet. Daniel, who was injured in a rock throwing incident in February, has had a long and difficult road to recovery.

The 28-year-old, who lives in KwaDukuza, was hit on the head after a rock was thrown at passing traffic during a protest in Shaka’s Head, north of Durban. She suffered severe head injuries and was in a coma.

Daniel said she was ecstatic and “completely emotional” when she walked on her own using only one crutch last week.

While Daniel went home in June, she said last week was the first time she was able to place her foot flat on the ground and even bend her knee.

Speaking through her laughter and tears, Daniel said she could not believe she was home to celebrate Christmas with her family.

After her first surgery to clear blood clots, Daniel picked up meningitis while in hospital. She then suffered a stroke that affected her left side of her body.

“It has been a difficult and long journey but I am coping. I cannot wait to start walking without the crutches and I’m looking forward to going back to work. From being an independent busybody to this has really been hard for me.”

She said her biggest motivation to walk and recover fully has been her perseverance to start living the life she had before the incident.

“I miss the life I had. I enjoyed working and loved my customers. I knew I needed to start walking again because I am not the kind of person to stay in bed all day or sit all day,” she said.

Her father, Kovi, said they were amazed at the support offered to them since the incident. He said people gave them moral support, prayers, cash and kindness.

A woman renovated Daniel’s bathroom to be wheelchair-friendly and her orthopaedic bed and wheelchair were donated.

Kovi said he was also grateful to the doctors at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

He also thanked Dr Viren Kasipersad of Stanger Hospital and physiotherapist Kreesan Naidoo who have volunteered their services to Daniel.

“The worst is over and we are looking forward to her getting back to her old self,” Kovi said.

He said she was looking forward to spending the festive season with her mother, who lives in Cape Town, and her brothers who were all coming to Durban today.