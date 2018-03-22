Durban - It has been almost a month since Sashni Daniel was critically injured by a rock thrown on to the car she was in, yet no arrests have been made.





Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed on Thursday that the attempted murder case was being investigated by Umhlali police, along with a case of malicious damage to property for the destruction of the car.





Daniel was a passenger in the vehicle when they were caught in a protest over an electricity outage by Shaka’s Head residents, a rock thrown at the vehicle hit her on the head.





Her father, Kovi Daniel, said on Thursday that his daughter’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after an emergency operation to drain fluid from her brain.





“She is back on life support and in ICU and she has picked up meningitis,” he said.





Just two weeks ago, Sashni, who suffered a skull fracture, came out of a coma and out of ICU after an operation.





While she did not have any memory of the incident in which she was injured, her father said she had been speaking and had appeared to be on the road to recovery.





However, last weekend her condition had deteriorated.





“She kept complaining of pain and wanted to sleep the whole time,” he said. After that, she underwent emergency surgery.

“I was at the hospital when they moved her back to ICU. It’s so disappointing, I thought she was coming right, but now she is back on the ventilator,” said Kovi.





“We have faith that she will get well and come back home. She pulled through after the first operation, she will do it again. We can’t give up on her,” he said.



