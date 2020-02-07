Rogue student developments irks Durban residents









Durban - eThekwini Municipality has secured a demolition order for student accommodation in Manor Gardens and is taking legal action against a homeowner who erected container apartments to house 40 students on her property. This emerged on Wednesday after residents in Manor Gardens and Glenmore complained about their battle for justice regarding neighbours who disregard building regulations to erect structures to meet the growing demand for student accommodation. Several residents in Glenmore and Manor Gardens, where home owners have erected student accommodation, said they had complained for months to the municipality about the dodgy building projects but felt that town planning officials had turned a blind eye. Glenmore residents said they had no problem that their area, ward 101, had been zoned for student accommodation because this was logical given its proximity to the university. However, they took umbrage that their concerns about non-compliance with building regulations had been ignored as buildings had been erected without approved plans.

Glenmore resident Vicky Sim, who has extensive experience in town planning, alleged that a home owner in Bowen Avenue had disregarded building regulations.

Sim said the property owner had built a large-scale development on her property that probably exceeded the allowable ratio of floor area of building in relation to the property size.

She said the development had also been built in the building line, and parking bays had been created where concrete strips and stones were placed on the verge.

“She went ahead without planning approval for it. She would have needed special consent from neighbours because the area is zoned as special residential, which allows for a normal house and a granny flat.

“She might be able to build extra accommodation but certainly not to the extent she has,” Sim said.

“I’m all for students having affordable accommodation close to where they study, because as a town planner it makes sense, but there are rules and an open process should be followed and a fair decision should be taken that takes neighbours’ concerns into consideration.”

Resident Pat Makan said she had complained repeatedly to the city without success.

She said the latest addition to the development, the makeshift parking on the verge, had “come up” during the night.

Another neighbour, Ben Skevington, said he was concerned about students’ safety.

“The foundation looks like it’s not level. If there are a lot of people in the containers they could fall and damage the house below, killing people. It’s also going to devalue our properties,” he said.

The owner of the property, who gave her name only as “Fairy”, said she had submitted building plans on August 30 last year, but they had not been approved.

“It’s in the process. They said we needed to get special consent,” she said.

Fairy said she planned to house 40 students on the property.

Regarding the flouting of building regulations, she said she had spoken to her architect and the reason the building was close to the building line was “because the wall is not straight”.

However, she agreed to remove the parking bays.

“If they (neighbours) ask me to do something, I do it. We try our best to have a good relationship. I can’t make everyone so happy. We are trying to make the area look good,” she said.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city had exhausted the first phase of enforcement in dealing with the matter.

“We are now approaching the court as a second phase of enforcement. The court may give us a demolition order or request that all work stops with immediate effect pending the submission and approval of plans.

“We are appealing to residents to bear with us,” Mayisela said.

Similarly, Rif Road residents in Manor Gardens are up in arms about a student residence being built without approved plans.

Manor Gardens Community Policing Forum chairperson Janus Horn said he had received complaints regarding the construction work.

“I reported it a few times and nothing happened. The owner has built daily during the December/January period,” Horn said.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the extension was being built on the boundary wall of Glenridge Pre-Primary School.

“It looks like a fortress with a double storey. On the one floor, there are a whole lot of divisions. He has built on every inch of that property,” she said.

She said she was concerned the building could fall on to the school premises and injure pupils.

“Inspectors told me that the building will be demolished but the process is taking too long,” she said.

Another resident, who would only speak on condition of anonymity, said: “We must stop this. This is a residential area and anyone can come and live there, even prostitutes.”

She said residents had signed two petitions since the start of the development in 2018.

The property owner said the development was on hold as he was awaiting planning approval after being misled by architects who earlier told him the plans had been approved.

“The architects robbed me, three architects messed me around. They said they were dealing with the plans, I thought it was okay,” he said.

He said he had been fined hundreds of thousands of rand for the development.

“I paid the architects over R60 000, I got fined over R600 000 and even my light account is R300 000 because they fined me 10 times the rates. I need help,” he said.

His latest architect, who asked not to be named, said the rezoning application was submitted to the municipality recently.

“I’ve asked him to halt all work on-site until the matter is resolved,” the owner said.

However, Mayisela said the city had been granted a demolition order.

“We are currently busy with our supply chain management processes to have the service provider carry out this work,” said Mayisela.

The Mercury