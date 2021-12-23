RTMC arrest Gauteng driver who recklessly steered his car while sitting on vehicle’s roof

THE Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) confirmed the arrest of the Gauteng driver who jumped on to the roof of his car, steering it with his feet and endangering the lives of motorists on Moloto Road in Pretoria. Speaking to The Mercury today, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the driver, in a red vehicle with Gauteng number plates, was arrested by officers from the RTMC.

Zwane said the man would appear in court on December 29. This comes after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced yesterday, during his speech on festive season road stats, that the man who was recorded driving a Range Rover recklessly and protruding from the driver’s window was identified by investigators from the RTMC. Mbalula said the man would face the full might of the law for his unacceptable behaviour, which placed the lives of other road users at risk.

During his speech, Mbalula said the country recorded a big spike in road crashes with multiple fatalities from the start of the festive season. He said there had been 17 crashes this year, compared with seven over the same period last year. The number of fatalities from major crashes between December 1 and December 20 had also increased, from 34 last year to 111 this year. Mbalula said 710 970 vehicles were stopped and checked during the first half of the festive season campaign.