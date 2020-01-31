Rubbish, dirty linen piles up at Addington Hospital after lifts break down - again









Malfunctioning lifts, which led to non-collection of waste and shortages of clean laundry, were among the issues the IFP found when it conducted an unannounced visit at Addington Hospital on Wednesday. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Durban - Malfunctioning lifts, which led to non-collection of waste and shortages of clean laundry, were among the issues the IFP found when it conducted an unannounced visit at Addington Hospital on Wednesday. IFP KZN’s provincial spokesperson on health Ncamisile Nkwanyana said the visit came after the party had been inundated by phone calls from concerned patients and nurses complaining that only two lifts were working and this had led to piles of waste being uncollected. She said that on their arrival at the hospital, they found rubbish outside the lifts. “Indeed, lifts are not working. Patients have to wait for more than 30 minutes for the working lifts, including patients that have to go to theatre. “In the laundry room, there are piles of dirty laundry because the machines had a breakdown in December and have still not been fixed,” Nkwanyana said.

“Patients should not feel like they are being treated inhumanely. We call on the MEC (of health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu) to do the right thing by fixing the challenges at Addington Hospital. Cleanliness and smooth running of facilities within health-care institutions must be of paramount importance.”

Nkwanyana said the party had called on the Human Rights Commission to institute its own investigation into the conditions at Addington Hospital.

“Our people deserve to be treated with respect and dignity,” she said.

A hospital worker, who spoke to The Mercury on the basis of anonymity, said the one lift that worked at the hospital was being used by patients, doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and visitors who come to see patients.

“The lift often gets very full and people have to wait for it to come back down, which could take forever. Sometimes, the lift goes up to the eighth floor and gets stuck there. Then someone has to walk up to the eighth floor and press the button for the lift to come back down,” she said.

The woman said patients in wheelchairs battled to get about when they needed to move between different floors at the hospital.

“This is an ongoing challenge at this hospital.” The provincial Department of Health said the operational matters raised by the IFP were already receiving attention from the department.

“Currently, two lifts are functional at the hospital. The sluice machine in the laundry, which broke down in December, is receiving attention. A contractor has been appointed to conduct repairs to the machine and is currently awaiting the arrival of replacement parts.

“In the meantime, a contingency plan is in place, which entails sending some of the laundry to Cato Manor Hospital.”

Regarding the malfunctioning lifts, which have been an ongoing problem at the hospital, the department said Simelane-Zulu last year issued an instruction for the contract of the service providers responsible for the lifts at Addington Hospital to be urgently reviewed.

“The department immediately set this process in motion and is in the final stages of finding a permanent solution to the matter.”

The department added that the hospital had “serious infrastructural challenges” due to its age, as well as its location right on the coast.

“In order for the department to adequately and speedily address its infrastructural challenges, it would have to close down. However, since that is not a viable option, due to the critical service that the hospital renders, it is forced to operate below capacity.

“The department remains committed to addressing the immediate challenges at the hospital and is considering a number of options regarding its future, not least of which is its possible relocation, so that it can be remodelled into a fully functional, fit-for-purpose health-care facility.”

