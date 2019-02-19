Refuse has been piling up in the Msunduzi Municipality after workers in the city’s waste department went on strike. Ryan Bharath

DURBAN - Rubbish has been piling up in the city centre and suburbs in the Msunduzi Municipality after workers in the city’s waste department went on strike. Yesterday, some parts of the city had been cleaned, while rubbish piled up in others.

Raisethorpe had been partially cleaned, but in parts of Scottsville and the CBD, refuse remained uncollected since at least last Friday.

It is understood that refuse workers downed tools more than a week ago over job grades.

“The workers are saying that, while they are graded the same, especially with those working in meter reading, and doing the same job, they are paid less,” said a source who did not want to be named.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Ngcobo said the workers had raised several issues, including that of outsourcing.

She said contingency plans had been implemented.

Minnesh Parmanand of the Msunduzi Ratepayers’ Forum said: “This city is not appealing at all to people from the outside because it is filthy. It is also a health hazard.”

Peter Green of the Scottsville Ratepayers’ Association said their refuse was normally collected on a Friday, but had yet to be picked up.

“We have many student residences in this area that are allocated more than three blacks bags for refuse, and rubbish is piling up in front of these residences, attracting vagrants.”

A businessman running a fresh produce business in the CBD said parts of the city centre had been cleaned.

“We have been forced to move the rubbish away ourselves. Customers do not want to know why it has not been collected. They just know that it smells and they will not come back,” he said.

