A film warning about the dangers of boycotting elections and not voting and resorting to political violence was launched in Melmoth (Mthonjaneni) in the north of KZN on Friday.

The film warns residents that not voting brings undesired consequences and encourages dialogue to resolve problems and to be heard by the authorities. The film is called “Penelope”, and was written and directed by Siphakamiso Gumede. It was shot in the rural town of Melmoth. Speaking about the journey of filming this film, Gumede said it was informative and fun, as they got the chance to learn while they are doing something they love.

“We were approached by the Mthonjaneni Local Municipality that suggested to us that the film be shot here because the entertainment industry is not easily accessible in the area. “There is a great need for people like us to educate society more, especially rural society. “With this film we aim to uplift and educate the youth. We are saying it is important for young people to go and exercise their democratic right which is to vote. They must go out on May 29 in their numbers because they are the future leaders,” he said.