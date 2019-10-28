Rush to find matric exam venue after fatal KZN lightning strike









The lightning strike and thunderstorms that killed four people and flattened schools and houses in uMkhanyakude in Mkhuze has led to the relocation of Grade 12 pupils as education authorities scramble to find an alternative exam venue for the matric pupils. Durban - The lightning strike and thunderstorms that killed four people and flattened schools and houses in uMkhanyakude in Mkhuze has led to the relocation of Grade 12 pupils as education authorities scramble to find an alternative exam venue for the matric pupils. About 400 houses were damaged by thunderstorms and lightning in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. The thunderstorms affected the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and Mzinyathi districts. However, areas of Emabhanoyini, Jozini, Mkhuze, KwaNondabuya, KwaBiva, and Bhanganoma under Nongoma Municipality were classified as the most affected parts of the province. According to local ward councillor Bonginkosi Mahaye, the thunderstorms also damaged electricity infrastructure, schools, businesses, libraries and houses.

“Lifalethu Primary School and Mabandleni High School were heavily damaged by the thunderstorms. We’re left hanging as we don’t know how the Grade 12 pupils are going to write their exams. We’re going to meet with the Department of Education to see what urgent plan we can come up with,” said Mahaye.

KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they were aware of the damage that was caused by lightning and storms to schools in the affected areas, adding that they were working on finding alternative venues to ensure that the Grade 12 pupils could proceed with their exams.

“We want to make sure that Grade 12 pupils have a place to write their exams. There are alternative places as we speak - pupils will be able to write without any disturbance,” said Mahlambi.

Mahaye said that residents were devastated about what had happened and there were fears that the persistent bad weather would cause more damage.

He said while there was no rain, strong winds were blowing off roofs and leaving residents homeless.

Sipho Hlomuka, the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), said a disaster management team had provided relief to the affected families.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities of the two victims in Mkhuze and one in KwaNondabuya and KwaBiva. All these places are under the Jozini Local Municipality.

“We’re aware that four other people are in critical condition and our prayers are with them and their loved ones,” said Hlomuka.

He urged residents across the province to be cautious of inclement weather. “This is the start of the summer disaster season that’s in the past devastated communities across KZN.

“The occurrence of natural disasters is becoming more frequent due to climate change and we are ramping-up our capacity to respond to disasters accordingly,” said Hlomuka.

He also urged residents to follow the weather forecasts and take the necessary precautions. The uMkhanyakude District Municipality spokesperson, Mduduzi Dlamini, said five wards were affected by the storms and houses were damaged due to strong winds.

“Disaster management teams are busy conducting damage assessments and doing immediate distribution of relief. As the municipality, we’ll be giving out lightning conductors to those affected families.”

