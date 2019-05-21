South African Air Force officers offload boxes of blankets and clothes that were donated to people affected by last month’s floods, at an event at the Siphumelele Hall, in KwaMakhutha, yesterday. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The South African Air Force donated more than 300 boxes of clothes and blankets to families affected by last month’s floods in Durban. Siphumelele Hall, in Kwa­Makhutha, was packed to capacity yesterday as uMlazi and Kwa­Makhutha residents received the donations.

Due to the floods, the province was declared a disaster zone by the National Disaster Centre after the provincial government made a request for the declaration.

A total of 71 people lost their lives in heavy rains and flooding, which caused damage to homes and roads in the province.

The chairman of the SA Air Force Spousal Forum, Afrika Msimang, said the donated items included clothes, blankets and pots, and would be circulated between the two areas.

“Our main duty is to serve the community. We have been giving some assistance to other countries as well, so its best that we go all out to help the victims in our country. We also urge other departments, NGOs, and others to come and help,” said Msimang.

Speaking to the community, Msimang also took the opportunity to encourage young people to apply for vacancies at the SA Air Force.

Ntombizonke Msomi, who lost her home in the floods, said only the municipal councillor had been helping them with shelter and food.

“I lost my house, and everything was destroyed. We haven’t received anything from the government.”

Khayelihle Shezi, 76, from uMlazi said she was lucky to be alive as she had been helped by her grandson to escape from their collapsing shack.

“If it wasn’t for my grandchild, I would not be here. It’s very hard because we had to rebuild everything from scratch, with no one helping us. Everything was damaged, including items of furniture and appliances,” said Shezi.

Local ward councillor Puleng Hlomuka said that more than 200 families in the area had been affected.

Hlomuka said that some families were staying with their neighbours and friends as their homes had been damaged.

“Most people don’t have anything and we have been trying to help,,” she said.

THE MERCURY