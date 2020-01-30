Mkhize was speaking at a media briefing on South Africa’s response to the outbreak in China at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg. The minister said that due to the rapidly evolving outbreak in China, which had reported 4537 cases and 106 deaths as of yesterday, the Multisectoral National Outbreak Response Team (MNORT) had been reconvened on Friday.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 56 cases have been reported outside of China in 14 countries. MNORT comprises WHO; the departments of home affairs, agriculture, international relations and tourism; and representatives from the private health sector.
“At the meeting, an Incidence Management System was set up, with the key roles and responsibilities identified and named responsible officials attached to each key functional area,” Mkhize said.
Actions already undertaken by the Department of Health and NICD include the issuing of an alert to all provinces, the activation of MNORT and provincial outbreak response teams, and the establishment of a hotline to field clinicians’ questions. Mkhize said clinical guidelines and case definitions had been developed and distributed to doctors and nurses in the public and private health sectors.