Durban - South Africa has put measures in place to ensure the coronavirus does not become a national threat, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said yesterday. Mkhize was speaking at a media briefing on South Africa's response to the outbreak in China at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg. The minister said that due to the rapidly evolving outbreak in China, which had reported 4537 cases and 106 deaths as of yesterday, the Multisectoral National Outbreak Response Team (MNORT) had been reconvened on Friday. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 56 cases have been reported outside of China in 14 countries. MNORT comprises WHO; the departments of home affairs, agriculture, international relations and tourism; and representatives from the private health sector. "At the meeting, an Incidence Management System was set up, with the key roles and responsibilities identified and named responsible officials attached to each key functional area," Mkhize said. Actions already undertaken by the Department of Health and NICD include the issuing of an alert to all provinces, the activation of MNORT and provincial outbreak response teams, and the establishment of a hotline to field clinicians' questions. Mkhize said clinical guidelines and case definitions had been developed and distributed to doctors and nurses in the public and private health sectors.

Mkhize said port health officials’ temperature screening of travellers from Asia, especially China, had been intensified at airports, and health officials went on board each arriving international aircraft and ship to determine if there were any sick passengers.

“As the busiest airport in Africa, special measures have been introduced in OR Tambo International where travellers on direct aircraft from China in the past 14 days are required to complete a questionnaire for possible contact tracing,” he said.

Mkhize said during discussions with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, Minister Naledi Pandor had indicated that officials had been in touch with the 35 South Africans in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, and the situation was being monitored.

Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg has been designated for managing the virus in KwaZulu-Natal. He said although there were issues of shortages of staff and equipment in many hospitals, designated hospitals had specialised units that had the capacity to handle potential cases. The minister said South Africa was on the highest alert level for a country that had no confirmed cases.

The Mercury