SA could move BRICS meeting over Putin arrest call

Durban - The South African government, which is under pressure over an International Criminal Court warrant of arrest issued for Russian president Vladimir Putin, is considering different options on the Brics summit, including the summit being held in China. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin, and this has fuelled speculation that the 15th BRICS summit will be held in another country to avoid a diplomatic fallout over Putin’s arrival in the country.

According to reports, the inter ministerial committee (IMC), headed by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, has tabled a report to Cabinet that proposed three options which all advise against Putin visiting South Africa. The discussions take place as Ramaphosa is leading the African heads of state mission to Moscow and Kyiv to try to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has had an impact on the global economy. The Presidency at the weekend would not be drawn to comment on the diversion of the summit but confirmed that Xi and Ramaphosa had discussed BRICS matters.

“President Ramaphosa noted the peace plan that has been proposed by China and affirmed South Africa’s and the African leaders’ support of initiatives that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict. “President Xi Jinping commended the initiative by the African continent and acknowledged the impact the conflict has had on human lives and on food security in Africa. “The leaders also discussed their co-operation at BRICS and preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit. They both committed to work towards a successful summit,” read a statement.

A source with knowledge of the BRICS discussions said that moving the summit to China would affect Ramaphosa’s plans to invite leaders of other African countries and the global south nations to the summit. “It will add to the feeling that South Africa has capitulated and raises questions about the country’s sovereignty.” The issue of South Africa’s non-aligned stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict was questioned after US Ambassador Reuben Brigety accused the country of supplying arms to Russia when the Lady R docked in Simon’s Town last year. Ramaphosa has appointed a panel to investigate the Lady R allegations.

The DA said it had submitted an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to obtain a copy of the Ramaphosa-appointed panel’s terms of reference, while the party is obtaining legal advice to “challenge Ramaphosa’s plan to hide the report once it is complete”. This comes after The Presidency said the terms of reference for the inquiry would not be gazetted or published and the investigation covers issues of national security and classified information, which is protected from disclosure. International relations expert Dr Chido Nyere of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg said it was wise to move the summit from South Africa.