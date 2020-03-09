SA education is broken: Amnesty International

Durban - The latest report by Amnesty International on the state and quality of the country’s education system has described it as broken, unequal and perpetuating poverty and inequality. The report, released last month, profiled schools in Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. Shoddy infrastructure, poorly qualified teachers, and challenges facing pupils at schools were among key areas identified. The Department of Basic Education, however, questioned the report, saying it could not be used as a measure of the quality of education in the country, but rather as a sample of a few rural schools. The report found that while South Africa had done a lot to improve access to education, the system continued to be dogged by stark historical inequalities which were not being effectively tackled by the government.

According to the report, a child’s experience of education still depended on where they were born, their family’s wealth and their race.

It found that more than three quarters of children aged 9 could not read for meaning in some provinces. Out of a total of 100 pupils who start school, 50-60 would make it to matric, 40-50 would pass matric, and only 14 would go to university.

The report also highlighted infrastructure challenges, saying some schools had badly maintained buildings that had never been renovated. Other buildings contained dangerous materials, including asbestos.

The safety of pupils and staff was also raised in the report, with one school found to have been broken into once a month, while another had been burgled 10 times in a year.

“There is a need to improve systems to transport pupils to school as there are many pupils who walk to school,” the report found.

There were also problems inside the classroom, such as overcrowding.

“Teachers expressed concern about multiple changes to the curriculum. Support for teachers is often lacking, with insufficient professional development and engagement from curriculum subject advisers,” read the report.

The skills of thousands of teachers in specialist areas, such as maths and science, were questionable, as they were either unqualified or under-qualified.

“A study in March 2018 found that South African teachers could not pass simple mathematics and English tests, with some scoring as low as 10% for English first additional language and 5% for mathematics,” it said.

The report recommended a review of teacher training.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was disappointed by the report, saying it was littered with inaccuracies, its data had been overtaken by time and some of the issues raised had already been addressed by the department.

“You cannot use a few schools out of 25000 schools and say that is a national picture. You cannot,” said Mhlanga.

He said they would meet with the organisation to address some of the problems identified in the report.

The director of the School of Education Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Labby Ramrathan, said there were two schooling systems in the country, one for the poor and the other for the well off.

“Infrastructure needs to improve and all stakeholders must get involved in education. Parents need to encourage the culture of learning in their children, and teachers in class should teach. These are just some of the things that need to happen or else we will be talking about the state of education for the next 20 years,” he said.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thomson said there was a need to engage further with the report.

“There are some things that we agree with and others that we do not.”

Democratic Teachers Union general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the education system was not broken, but unequal.

He said a poor background and poor school infrastructure affected the self-esteem of pupils coming from poor communities, and that affected their progress.

The Mercury