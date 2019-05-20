Durban-based company Linsen Nambi’s stand at the Offshore Technology Conference in Texas in the US. Linsen Nambi Twitter

DURBAN - South African companies which showcased their capabilities at the four-day-long Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) that ended today in Houston, Texas, said they were pleased with the quality of meetings and leads they acquired. The delegation was from the steel and fabrication; engineering and services; electro-technical and services; and oil and gas sectors; and the Saldanha and Richards Bay Industrial Development Zones.

Durand Naidoo, the managing director of Durban-based shipping company Linsen Nambi, which offers bunkering and shipping services to the maritime industry, attended the conference and showcased for the first time.

Naidoo described the South African pavilion at the conference as one that allowed him to engage with the principals and suppliers whom he deals with on an international basis, and new potential clients.

“I was overwhelmed by the companies from all over the world, across the spectrum, and the leading technology as well as equipment,” said Naidoo.

He added that he will be following up with international companies looking for bunkering services at their offshore bases which will be positioned for drilling around the Mozambican and Mossel Bay, Western Cape, areas.

“It is clear that all the international companies have their eyes set on Africa as well as gas. I think the interest has reaffirmed that gas is the future of the energy mix.

“The experience we acquired will allow us to go back and speak with our oil majors’ customers and let them know that internationally we will see suppliers and companies coming offshore and we should position ourselves to service them and if we don’t we will run the risk of our gas industry being run by foreign companies,” said Naidoo.

The executive director of the OSC Marine Group, Travis McDonald, who also attended the conference for the first time, said the experience was phenomenal and he received a lot of enquiries for the Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, region.

He stated the company received a number of enquiries it will follow up in the next week.

“Without a doubt, the show was a door opener and, most importantly, the pavilion managed to highlight what South Africa can offer,” he said.

The director of Export Promotion at the Department of Trade and Industry, Luke Govender, said companies have positioned themselves strategically as suppliers of choice given the country’s industrial base.

THE MERCURY