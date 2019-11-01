SA gets behind the Boks









CELL C Sharks players Phendulani ‘Phepsi’ Buthelezi and Jeremy Ward are behind the Boks. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - AS THE Springboks prepare for their shot at glory in tomorrow’s World Cup final, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has hailed the inspirational abilities of his captain Siya Kolisi as “a wonderful story”. Kolisi will play his 50th Test for the Boks in tomorrow’s final against England, six years after making his Test debut. As Francois Pienaar did in the 1995 win against the All Blacks, Kolisi will wear the No6 jersey. Erasmus said Kolisi’s story from humble beginnings to Springbok captain would inspire the next generation of South African rugby players. “It was never a plan of mine to appoint Siya just to get the country behind the Boks,” said Erasmus. “At the time, Siya was the best-performing captain in South Africa. “I was a bit naïve in the sense that I didn’t know that this would become such a massive thing about the first black captain.

“All the emotional things that came with it caught myself as well as Siya offguard.”

Erasmus said Kolisi was primed to have a really good game in the final.

“It should be a wonderful occasion with it being his 50th Test.”

Local rugby player Jeremy Ward said he was confident that if the Boks stuck to their game plan, they would win.

Ward, the Cell C Sharks centre, said: “They have scored the most points and tries. So whatever they are doing, it is really working,” he said.

Ward said the Boks needed to watch out for English captain Owen Farrell as a surprise factor.

“If they can nullify him, they can keep the English quiet. Manu Tuilagi is also a big player for the English team, so I am looking forward to the battle between him and Lukhanyo Am for the full 80 minutes,” he said.

The Presidency said yesterday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Yokohama, Japan, to lead the nation’s support for the Springboks.

“The president will lend his support to the Springboks and supporters of the national team in terms of his constitutionally assigned role of ‘promoting the unity of the nation and that which will advance the Republic.”

