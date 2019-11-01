Kolisi will play his 50th Test for the Boks in tomorrow’s final against England, six years after making his Test debut. As Francois Pienaar did in the 1995 win against the All Blacks, Kolisi will wear the No6 jersey.
Erasmus said Kolisi’s story from humble beginnings to Springbok captain would inspire the next generation of South African rugby players.
“It was never a plan of mine to appoint Siya just to get the country behind the Boks,” said Erasmus. “At the time, Siya was the best-performing captain in South Africa.
“I was a bit naïve in the sense that I didn’t know that this would become such a massive thing about the first black captain.