SA man diagnosed with extremely rare condition after decades of severe abdominal pain

Durban - A 49-year-old man who has been suffering from severe abdominal pain on and off for decades has been diagnosed with the extremely rare Dunbar syndrome, also known as median arcuate ligament syndrome. Netcare Sunward Park Hospital said Peter Erasmus, who suffers from several other already identified conditions, was recently diagnosed and immediately felt relief after undergoing minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery.

The hospital in Boksburg, Gauteng, said the syndrome affects the main artery supplying the upper part of the abdomen. The celiac artery normally feeds blood supply through the area, but with Dunbar syndrome it is compressed by the diaphragm. This can cause long-term chronic stomach pain and general discomfort. Dr Keona Lakey, a general surgeon trained in minimally invasive surgery and practising at Netcare Sunward Park, said the condition was exceptionally rare, affecting approximately two out of every 100 000 people. “It is a congenital condition, which means that Peter had been suffering with it since birth and it is quite unique for a person to receive the diagnosis at this stage of life, as it is usually identified earlier,” he said.

Erasmus said dealing with healthcare difficulties has always been a part of his daily life. “I had a rocky start, being born so underweight [500 grams] and with certain of my internal organs on the outside of my body. I spent my first three years on earth in hospital and have been in and out of medical facilities since then,” he said.

Peter Erasmus has struggled with severe abdominal pain his entire life but is now pain free after he was diagnosed with a rare condition called Dunbar syndrome and underwent laparoscopic surgery at Netcare Sunward Park Hospital in Boksburg in Gauteng. Picture: Supplied. He said both his parents passed away recently which seemed to trigger the problem again. “This time the pain after eating was so severe that I felt like I was dying,” said Erasmus.

Lakey said Erasmus had a very complex medical history of numerous other healthcare issues. He said Dunbar syndrome was a challenging disease to diagnose because it was rare and the diagnosis had to be done by exclusion. “There are many other conditions that share symptomatic similarities, such as gastritis, gallstone and reflux disease, pancreatitis and others. It is therefore necessary to rule out any other possibilities before proceeding with surgical treatment,” he said.

Dr Keona Lakey, a general surgeon at Netcare Sunward Park Hospital in Gauteng performed a laparoscopic surgery on Peter Erasmus after he was diagnosed with a rare condition called Dunbar syndrome and underwent laparoscopic surgery. Picture: Supplied. In relation to Erasmus, Lakey said a scope was done to eliminate certain other issues, but knowing that the pain was directly related to eating made it easier to pinpoint the issue and after a CT scan the condition was formally diagnosed. He said the medical team decided to perform laparoscopic surgery, because the artery was easier to see, there would be a great deal less trauma to Erasmus and he would experience a much quicker healing period and better outcomes all round.

Hepatobiliary surgeon Dr Imraan Sardiwalla, who heads up the surgical gastroenterology hepatobiliary unit at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, assisted with the surgery. “There is a great deal of international research supporting the fact that a laparoscopic approach is equally effective, if not more so, than open surgery. I myself have certainly seen the positive results of this minimally invasive method among my patients for conditions ranging from colonic cancers and resections to hiatus and abdominal hernias and appendix removals, and many others,” he said.

A man who struggled with severe abdominal pain his entire life now fees no pain after he was diagnosed with a rare condition called Dunbar syndrome and underwent laparoscopic surgery at Netcare Sunward Park Hospital in Boksburg in Gauteng. Picture: Supplied. Erasmus said following a short stay of just a few days at Netcare Sunward Park, he was able to go home and experienced immediate relief from the time of the operation. “I no longer feel any pain or discomfort in my stomach and my day-to-day life is just easier to get through without that difficulty. I am now able to better manage my diabetes, as I can eat a proper, healthy diet. Honestly, I am just so glad to have had this condition diagnosed and treated at long last. It is a relief,” he said. THE MERCURY