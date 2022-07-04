‘SA on its knees due to ANC’s bad management’– Buthelezi

Durban – IFP founder Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the lives of scores of people in South Africa have worsened, owing to bad management by ANC leaders in the government. He was speaking to residents of uMlalazi Municipality on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast on Sunday, as part of the IFP’s thanksgiving rally for locals to thank them for voting for the party in last November’s local government elections.

He lambasted the ANC for “the pain and anguish it had brought to the country’s citizens, promising that the IFP would work at improving the lives of all South Africans”. “We know that this beautiful country of ours has been brought to its knees through many years of bad management and corruption by the governing party,” Buthelezi told his party’s supporters and residents. He noted that for many people each day had become a struggle because of a rise in living costs, blaming ANC leaders for this.

“These persistent failures by the governing party have made the lives of our people even more difficult than before. Load shedding, the massive rise in fuel and food prices impacts everyone in this community, and we feel your pain. We know that you are crying out for leaders that will put you first, protect you and your families and look after your well-being,” the IFP leader said. Buthelezi added that the IFP was grateful for the opportunity to partner with the locals, and to identify and overcome any challenges they might be facing. He promised the crowd that IFP leaders deployed in public office would always strive for the well-being of all citizens, and expressed the leadership’s gratitude for their vote last year.

