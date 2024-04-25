SA on track to eliminate malaria by 2028, says Health Department

The National Department of Health announced on Thursday, which coincides with World Malaria Day on April 25, that South Africa is on track to achieve malaria elimination status by 2028. In 2022, an estimated 249 million new cases and about 608 000 deaths were reported, with sub-Saharan Africa bearing the brunt of the burden.

“In South Africa, 9 795 cases and 106 deaths were reported in 2023, demonstrating notable progress, including the sub-national elimination of malaria in the King Cetshwayo District of KwaZulu-Natal,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale. He said malaria was a preventable and curable life-threatening disease transmitted by a female mosquito, Anopheles, and remained a significant global health concern. Malaria symptoms include headache, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle and joint pain that occur up to three weeks after the first potential exposure.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are strongly recommended as the disease rapidly progresses to severe illness, often with severe consequences.” Mohale said the 2028 commitment was made in spite of the challenges, among them the heightened heat waves exacerbated by climate change which had the potential to impact transmission and the burden of the disease. Mohale said the deadline was in line with the goals of the 2030 National Development Plan and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“This has the potential to also benefit the southern African countries collectively on issues of trade, tourism, health, and economic growth.” He said that last year, South Africa was among the countries that received global prestigious awards from the World Health Organization for its efforts to achieve an important milestone towards malaria elimination. “Eliminating malaria is an ambitious task that requires sustainable resources, collaboration with neighbouring countries (including Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe), evidence-based policies, strong partnerships and a dedicated workforce. South Africa is working towards strengthening and harnessing its domestic expertise, while collaborating with global partners.”

He urged all stakeholders, including communities, health-care professionals, civil society organisations and international partners, to collaborate in intensifying the fight against malaria, with the aim of fostering a healthier and more equitable world for current and future generations. However, Mohale said that although progress has been made in reducing the burden of malaria, particularly in endemic provinces like Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, further efforts were needed to curb transmission. “The government is committed to integrating the ethos of ensuring equal access to malaria prevention and treatment services for all with the principles of the National Health Insurance, which essentially has the objective of attaining Universal Health Coverage.”