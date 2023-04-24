SA prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan

Durban - The South African government is working on a plan to evacuate 77 South Africans, diplomats and citizens, from Sudan’s capital Khartoum as fierce fighting continues to rage, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) said on Monday. A vicious power struggle between the country’s army and a strong paramilitary force has led to violence across Sudan for more than a week following a breakdown in negotiations on political and security sector reforms. Several countries including South Africa have closed their embassies in Khartoum.

Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela on social media said that the government has explored all options and has settled on a particular plan, with co-ordination with the 77 SA nationals under way. “The airport is damaged and closed and Khartoum is effectively a no-fly zone. Intense fighting is continuing and all routes out of Khartoum remain dangerous and risky. The French convoy came under attack. Our priority is to get everyone out. We understand the frustration and desperation,” Monyela said, adding that the South African embassy like all others is not operational. “The streets are dangerous, there’s intense fighting including airstrikes and civilians have been killed.”

The UK and US announced on Sunday that they had flown diplomats out of the country. Spain, France, Germany and Italy have also been evacuating diplomats and citizens. Monyela said all 77 South Africans are in a WhatsApp group. “They have run out of diesel, there’s no electricity and therefore poor network coverage but they have since found a way to recharge batteries. “Our security agencies are far advanced with the evacuation plan but fighting hasn’t stopped, so it remains a dangerous and risky operation. The airport is closed and all routes are not risk free,” said Monyela.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement on Friday said the South African government was deeply concerned about the unfolding situation in Sudan. “South Africa joins the international community in its call on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to lay down their weapons, return to the negotiating table and unite the people of Sudan. “The conflict in Sudan marks a setback in Africa’s efforts to silence the guns and usher in a sustained period of peace, stability and development.”

Dirco in a statement advised all South Africans in Sudan to remain indoors and await further updates and guidance. The BBC reported that on Saturday, more than 150 people, mostly citizens of Gulf countries, as well as Egypt, Pakistan and Canada were evacuated by sea to the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah. On Sunday, long lines of United Nations vehicles and buses were seen leaving Khartoum heading east towards Port Sudan on the Red Sea, carrying “citizens from all over the world”.