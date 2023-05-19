SA team eager to perform well at World Table Tennis Championships in Durban

Durban - The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) hosted a draw ceremony yesterday for the World Table Tennis Championships Finals which begin in Durban tomorrow. The nine-day event takes place from May 20 to 28 at the Durban International Convention Centre.

At yesterday’s draw, the path to the final for the 128 players competing in the men’s and women’s singles, along with the 64 pairs in the doubles categories was unveiled. A media guide on the event commented on the significance of Durban being the host city for the event. “The significance of the ITTF World Championships Finals in Durban cannot be overstated, as this marks the first time the event will be held in Africa since 1939 when Egypt played host. This event is not just about delivering a world-class competition, it is also part of ITTF’s continuous efforts to develop and spread the game all around the world.”

South African Table Tennis board president Joe Carrim said: “When we won against Germany to host the next world tournament, we were delighted. Many view table tennis as a Cinderella sport but it is a sport that takes focus which forces the mind to be aware of different scenarios at the same time, which makes it worthwhile to participate in,” he said. He added that they welcomed all the teams from different countries. SA Table Tennis coach Omar Zaineddin said the championships gives them an opportunity to play in the comfort of their home country.