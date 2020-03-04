SA Tourism takes a knock as coronavirus halts international travel plans

Durban - South African tourism businesses have experienced a decline in international travel to the country, with some local firms saying they have taken the decision not to send staff on business to places hit by Covid-19. Southern Africa Tourism Services Association chief executive David Frost said local tourism business had been affected by a rise in the number of cancellations by people who had planned to travel mainly from China, Japan and other parts of South West Asia due to the outbreak of the disease. “We’re also picking up a slow- down in traffic from Australia to South Africa, but of our 2.6 billion overseas arrivals annually, 76% are from North America and Europe. China only accounts for 4% of overseas arrivals, so the fact that we haven’t been successful penetrating the Chinese market serves us well in an oxymoronic way,” he said. Frost said there was a hesitancy for tourists to make bookings because the spread and penetration of the virus globally remained fluid. He said the association was working closely with its members, including tour operators, B&Bs, hotels and lodges, to ease deposit and cancellation policies to make systems more user-friendly to encourage people to make travel choices.

“Global travel is going to slow down and what you will find is that everybody starts discounting to attract business. We want to send out a strong message that we haven’t had a case here and we’re open for business.”

Harvey World Travel Highway owner Brigitte Turner said the industry had seen “a bit of panic among travellers” and some corporates had taken “strong stances” to stop employees travelling to China and Italy.

“Where there has been a lot of publicity on an outbreak, it has affected but not stopped the travel. We have had about seven cancellations,” she said.

Turner said Covid-19 had started to impact the industry outside travel to China only once news broke about hundreds of passengers who became infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship while it was held in quarantine off the port of Yokohama, Japan, last month. Six passengers died after contracting the virus.

She said she had also just been notified via email that two Norwegian cruise ships that were scheduled to call would not be coming to South Africa.

“That will affect our tour guides, but we don’t have one case here, so its unclear why people would be cancelling,” Turner said.

However, Flight Centre managing director Andrew Stark said South Africans still had a “massive appetite” to travel, especially if they could get a good deal, despite Covid-19 and the weak rand.

“The fluctuating rand exchange rate has driven South Africans to look for all-inclusive packages, as these are more affordable in the long run. We’re also urging travellers to book and pay for their packages to lock in the current rand exchange rate so that there are no surprises later on,” Stark said.

He said top flight destinations sold at the recent Travel Expo this weekend, in addition to South Africa, had included the UK, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand and the Middle East.

“We are thrilled with the South African travellers’ enduring appetite for travel, despite what’s happening elsewhere in the world, or with the South African rand,” Stark said.

