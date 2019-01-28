Thirteen black-empowered SA wine producers will be among those showcasing their products at the ProWein trade fair in Germany. REUTERS African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Thirteen black-empowered South African wine producers, including Thembi & Co, Bayede!, African Roots and Koopmanskloof, will be among those showcasing their products at the ProWein trade fair in Germany. ProWein 2019 in Dusseldorf will bring the industry together for three days of business deals and knowledge transfer in March.

The international trade show for wines and spirits is expected to reveal new trends and interesting products.

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) said since its humble beginnings in 1994, South African producers had recognised the importance and value of the trade fair, and its wines would take up Hall 9 with 90 exhibiting producers, representing more than 100 brands.

Industry stalwarts such as Graham Beck, Kanonkop, La Motte, Neethlingshof, Steenberg and Tokara will also be on show.

“The ‘Discover South Africa’ tasting area has grown to become one of the highlights for visitors to ProWein,” WoSA said. “This year, the area will showcase two distinct themes. In the morning, 58 of our top and award-winning reds, whites and méthode cap classiques will be showcased. Then from 2pm visitors can sip their way through a selection of chenin blancs, encompassing a range of profiles, from fresh and fruity to sweet, as well as those produced from vines older than 35 years and older vintages in this self-pour area.”

Organisers said the fair included wines, sparkling wines, spirits, craft beer, mineral water, trade literature, retail and gastronomy- related accessories and IT systems.

ProWein is widely regarded as the leading meeting point for professionals in the viticulture, trade and gastronomy sectors.

From March 17-19, ProWein 2019 expects nearly 7000 exhibitors and more than 60000 visitors, half of whom come from abroad.

According to the organisers, large and small producers from Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, North and South America choose ProWein to present the newest in the wine and spirits sector. Key importers, retailers, restaurants and influential wine critics use the platform to acquire products, form business connections and inform themselves on the latest industry trends, organisers said.

