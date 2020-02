SA women’s football team clinch gold at Special Olympics Pan African Games in Egypt









The women’s football team from Ningizimu Special School, in Montclair, who won gold at the recent Special Olympics Pan African Games in Cairo: Thobeka Msomi, Zinhle Zibula, Sinenhlanhla Mthethwa, Noluthando Sithole, Khetiwe Shozi, Sindisiwe Mbolekwa and Asisipho Sosibo. Durban - The women’s football team from Ningizimu Special School, in Montclair, won gold medals at the Special Olympics Pan African Games in Egypt last week. The women, who are between the ages of 16 and 21, represented South Africa at the event. The team, who have mild intellectual impairments, said they were very happy to have won the 16-21, five-a-side category. Sindisiwe Mbolekwa said her family and her coach supported the team. “I want to thank my coach and family because they always supported us,” said Sindisiwe.

Zinhle Zibula said she would continue playing football when she completed school.

Nana Mazibuko, the coach and sports co-ordinator for the school, said the team had made the school very proud.

“With their disabilities, most people take them for granted, but when they do these things, they are showing that they are good and the same as other people. They made us very proud,” said Mazibuko.

Sbu Ngcobo, sports manager for Special Olympics South Africa, said the competition was of a very high standard, considering that it was the first games to be held in Africa.

Ngcobo said that in the first stages of the competition South Africa played Egypt and lost, but in the final they turned the tables.

“They first went through a round-robin where they played different countries, but ultimately they played Egypt in the final and they won 3-2,” said Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said Special Olympics South Africa were extremely proud that the team won gold.

“We are also proud of them because of the manner in which they carried themselves, they were superb,” he said.

The Mercury