SAA's Durban route cancellation raises fears for local business









Picture: Rogan Ward/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - The decision by SAA to cut its Durban flights might see staff employed by the struggling airline re-skilled or retrenched as business rescue practitioners (BRPs) work around the clock to save the state-owned entity. The announcement by SAA last week sparked outrage from provincial government and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was not clear how many jobs could be affected. Louise Brugman, the spokesperson for the joint business rescue partners, said there were no discussions with the unions about job losses. “We have to reduce services and the downside of that is we have to reduce staff. We have not engaged with the unions on the number (of people who might be affected),” she said.

She said should retrenchments happen, those affected could be offered voluntary packages or re-skilled.

“We recognise the concerns, especially around the domestic routes. We will continue to engage with stakeholders, with a commitment to include inputs into the final business rescue plan, which is due to be published by the end of this month," she said.

Zanele Sabela of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union said she was worried how the national carrier’s latest move would affect jobs, “because the BRP have not played open cards with organised labour” We were not informed or consulted before this decision was announced.This decision is all the more unexpected because the BRP are supposed to present their rescue plan only at the end of February,” said Sabela.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said SAA made cuts in the wrong place.

“The decision to terminate this vital route without any consultation with the KZN provincial government amounts to economic sabotage of our province by our national carrier. We are working round the clock to put KZN on the regional economic map and we need SAA to be on the same page,” said Zikalala.

He said more routes were needed, not fewer.

Palesa Phili, chief executive of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described the decision as counter- productive and said it negated the investments made to create an economic environment suitable for further investment and increased tourism.

“According to information received from the city, in 2018 tourists spent R11billion in Durban. KZN has a thriving tourism sector, and this decision will negatively impact on our tourism value chain, leading to loss of revenue and job losses,” she said.

Hamish Erskine, chief executive of the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone, said the organisation was perplexed by SAA’s decision to terminate its six daily services to Durban.

The Mercury