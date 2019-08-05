File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison

Durban - THE SABC is pinning its hopes on the broadcast regulator to hand it the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match rights on a silver platter. The cash-strapped national broadcaster dropped a bombshell at the weekend when it announced that it could not afford to finance the broadcasting of matches in the current 2019/20 PSL season. The season started on Saturday.

The announcement by the SABC that it could not reach a sub-licence agreement with SuperSport to broadcast the PSL games has brought proposed regulations by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) into the spotlight.

Broadcast regulator Icasa was analysing written and oral submissions that organisations, including the SABC and its opponents on the matter, PSL management and pay-channel SuperSport, made regarding the regulations.

The Sports Broadcasting Services Amendment Regulations draft could see the SABC being a first-choice broadcaster of national sports and sports of national interest.

Millions of the SABC’s viewers and radio listeners cannot watch or listen to live commentary of the matches.

Craig van Rooyen, the SABC’s acting chief operations officer, said the offer tabled by SuperSport was not financially sustainable.

He said the SABC was expected to pay SuperSport R280 million for 144 matches a year over five years, while it stood to make only R9.8m a year.

“This would not have been a commercially viable agreement for the SABC,” Van Rooyen said.

“The SABC would like to apologise to all South Africans. However, for the financial sustainability of the SABC, we will not continue with deals that are not commercially viable.”

Management of PSL hit back at the SABC, accusing it of being the party that tabled an unacceptable proposal.

“In addressing this matter, it is maybe time that the nation accepts the SABC is incapable of meeting its requirements since a “blackout” to the majority who consume their football through free to air television and radio is unacceptable going forward (sic).”

MultiChoice Group, owners of SuperSport, said the proposal made by the SABC for sub-licensing rights posed a threat to professional football.

“For the PSL to maintain its viability as a professional football league it must receive fair value for its broadcast rights. The SABC, however fails and/or refuses to recognise this,” said Joe Heshu, MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs.

Heshu said the SABC’s proposal for PSL rights effectively amounts to a 96% reduction in fees.

“This grossly devalues the PSL and places its future sustainability and the livelihoods of its players at severe risk.

“The offer is unacceptable to both the PSL and MultiChoice. We trust that the SABC will review its stance and remain open to concluding an agreement on fair commercial terms.”

But the SABC is looking to Icasa for a permanent solution to the impasse and in its submissions to the regulator, it said the regulations should avoid a situation where citizens were left out of accessing national sports because of their socio-economic standings.

“It is about time that the regulatory framework advances the public interest through availing national sporting events on free-to-air platforms,” it said.

Both the PSL and MultiChoice cautioned Icasa against tampering with current regulations.

“The revenue from the sale of broadcasting rights is the largest revenue for all the major sports bodies in South Africa,” said MultiChoice.

“The approach proposed by Icasa intrudes on the rights of sports bodies to trade freely and to monetise their property.”

The SA Football Association (Safa) is also “vehemently” opposed to Icasa’s proposed regulations.

“It is common knowledge that sporting federations in South Africa and the world at large, rely on the sale of their broadcast rights to broadcasters, to help sustain their development programmes and unfunded projects for the growth of the sport - and Safa is no different in this respect,” it said.

Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka said the authority was still analysing the submissions.

Amended regulations could come in before the end of the year or early 2020.

Commenting on the stalemate between SABC and SuperSport, spokesperson for the Department of Sport Mickey Modisane said that in order for the department to intervene, they would have to get all relevant stakeholders together.

“Minister Nathi Mthethwa would have to speak to them one on one first in order to understand their grievances. Then meet with all parties so that he can make an informed decision on how to move forward,” he said.

Department of Communications spokesperson Nthabaleng Mokitimi-Dlamini said the department would not intervene as this was an operational issue between the SABC and SuperSport.

“As reported, SABC made the decision not to enter into an agreement with SuperSport. Therefore, at this juncture, the department is not in a position to intervene in the matter,” she said.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the “blackout” was unfortunate and was indicative of the ailing health of the SABC.

“It is sad that the majority of soccer loving South Africans had to be on the receiving end of what is clearly the fundamental collapse of the SABC. We are inching closer to day zero and this shows that the problems being experienced at the SABC are grave. We hope they will find an amicable solution soon,” he said.

DA spokesperson on Sports and Recreation Tsepo Mhlongo called for the matter to be resolved and for the minister of sport to intervene.

The Mercury